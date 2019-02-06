TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that a circuit judge sentenced Denise Williams on Wednesday, also giving her 30 years for conspiracy.
Williams was convicted last December of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for her role in a case that recalled the plot of the Hollywood classic “Double Indemnity.” Prosecutors argued that she plotted the killing of her husband in a scheme to get a $1.75 million life insurance payout.
Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and shot her husband in December 2000. Winchester helped authorities find Mike Williams’ buried body in 2017.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address WATCH
- Correction: Moving Magnetic Pole story
- Dog food company recalled its products, but grieving pet owners say it's too late
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
Attorneys for Denise Williams maintained Winchester lied to get revenge.