PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a shooting Wednesday after stopping at an Interstate 95 rest stop to check on a disabled car, the agency said.

The suspect then died by suicide, authorities said.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon at a rest stop near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, the highway patrol said in a statement.

No further information about the suspect’s death was released, including the suspect’s gender.

The agency did not immediately respond to phone calls, emails and texts.

The shooting closed Interstate 95 in both directions in the area. It was expected to remain closed until at least late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.