ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida is joining 29 other states already part of an electronic network intended to maintain the integrity of voter rolls.

Florida has had a history of high-profile election controversies. Elections officials say the network known as the Electronic Registration Information Center could help local election officials more easily verify registration records and detect any duplicate registrations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday in Orlando and expects the state to join the program ahead of the 2020 elections.

Florida, with more than 13.4 million registered voters, would become the largest member of the electronic network.

DeSantis made only passing reference to election security and did not address it directly.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Russians hacked the electronic voter registration records kept by two Florida counties.