DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have arrested a Florida high school student they say posted that he wanted to shoot up a school on an app for video gamers.

Davie police say the Nova High School student wrote a message saying he wanted to see people shake in fear and “blow their heads off.”

The teen’s arrest report withholds the boy’s name and age. It says authorities received a tip of the message written on a chat channel of the Discord app.

News outlets say the boy told police he had no intention of following through with a crime. The student’s mother told police she did not have any guns at home.

The boy was arrested on a charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.