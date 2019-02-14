MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Police have charged Florida rapper YNW Melly with killing two of his close friends who were also rising rap stars, and trying to make it appear they died in a drive-by shooting.
On Wednesday Miramar police arrested 19-year-old YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, on first-degree murder charges in October 2018 deaths of 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. and 21-year-old Anthony Williams.
The rapper’s 20-year-old friend Cortlen Henry also was arrested, in Houston last month, and extradited to Florida on Tuesday in connection with the killings.
In a post Wednesday on YNW Melly’s official Instagram, he said “a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH
- King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster's best in show VIEW
- Trump says having a dog would feel 'a little phony' to him VIEW
- No exit: El Chapo likely off to 'Alcatraz of the Rockies' VIEW
- US says ex-intel official defected to Iran, revealed secrets
YNW Melly’s first official studio album was released in January.