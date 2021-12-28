WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children, killing two and injuring four, but detectives are still searching for the man who was driving.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Monday. Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane. The car cut in front of the bus and veered right, driving off the roadway into a sidewalk and driveway and hitting the children, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver fled the scene.

“This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays,” Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night. Wilton Manors is located just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

The Wilton Manor Police Department set up a family reunification center at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.