FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man called 911 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet.
Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells the Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.”
He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana. He took it outside and released it into the wild.
Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flipping off cop is free speech, court says
- Boeing Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged WATCH
- Late-winter storm hits Midwest after paralyzing Colorado VIEW
The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”