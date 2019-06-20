PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida inmate has been indicted on federal charges for making several bomb threats that led to evacuations at federal buildings.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 24-year-old Noah Stirn is now in federal custody. He is accused of making the threats from a state prison near Pensacola while serving time for vehicle theft and witness intimidation.

The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Florida says Stirn mailed letters to agencies threatening to use car bombs and other explosives in buildings in Pensacola and the U.S. District Court in Miami. Stirn said the attacks were “for the cause of the Islamic State.”

FBI agents say Stirn admitted sending the letters, which he signed.

Stirn will be arraigned in federal court on June 25.