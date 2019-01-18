WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending a county elections supervisor who failed to meet deadlines during recounts after November’s election.
DeSantis announced Friday that he is replacing Palm Beach elections supervisor Susan Bucher, a former Democratic state representative who has held the position since 2008.
Florida had recounts in three statewide races: governor, U.S. senate and agriculture commissioner.
DeSantis says Bucher violated the law by not completing recounts by a state mandated deadline. He says her office was the “Keystone Cops” of elections administration and notes the county didn’t finish recounts until 50 days after the election.
DeSantis appointed lawyer Wendy Link to fill the position. The state Senate will have the final say in whether Bucher will be permanently removed from office.