MIAMI (AP) — One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said.

The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.

No further information was released on the person who died. Police said the body was found in the wreckage after firefighters put out the flames.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft is engulfed in flames.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, after departing from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.