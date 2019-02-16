ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian emergency authorities say part of the roof and several floors of a university building in Russia’s second-largest city have collapsed, but there were no immediate indications of casualties.
The Emergencies Ministry said the collapse Saturday afternoon at the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics took place as construction work was underway.
About two hours after the collapse, Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying no bodies had been found in the rubble and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Russian media said about 80 people were evacuated from the building.
The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia’s national research universities.