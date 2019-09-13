SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Flooding from torrential rain that’s soaked much of southeastern South Dakota has closed schools for a second day, submerged city streets and caused some to evacuate their homes.

The cities of Mitchell, Dell Rapids and Madison have been hit especially hard. At least 20 school districts in the region, as well as Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and Dakota State University in Madison, were closed Friday because of flooding.

In Brandon, northeast of Sioux Falls, the heavy rain has turned the local golf course into a lake. Portions of the 18-hole course and an office at the clubhouse have flooded. Davison County Emergency Manager Jeff Bathkeflood says several bridges have been washed away in Mitchell.

In Madison, approximately 30 people had to be rescued by boats and pay loaders Thursday.