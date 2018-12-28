JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A storm that dumped up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi moved into Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and western North Carolina on Friday.
The National Weather Service posted flash flood watches and warnings for much of the South.
The storm system was blamed for a death in Louisiana earlier this week when a tree fell on a camper. Forecasters planned to check Friday on a possible tornado near Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Forecasters said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain were possible in northern Alabama and central and north Georgia. A flood warning was also issued for Asheville, North Carolina.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
Water flooded more than a dozen homes in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and more than two dozen water rescues were reported in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, because of the rain.