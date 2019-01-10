MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Sea Shepherd environmental group has published a video of an attack by about two dozen small fishing boats on the vessel Farley Mowat in Mexico’s Gulf of California.

The fishermen oppose environmentalists trying to protect the vaquita marine, the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise.

Sea Shepherd says fishermen threw lead weights and tried to douse the Farley Mowat and waters around it with gasoline on Wednesday.

Some of the fishing boats carried gill nets, though they are banned within the reserve designed to protect the vaquita.

Some fishermen boarded the Sea Shepherd vessel and appeared to carry off some items.

The vaquita is nearing extinction due to gill nets set illegally to catch totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder commands astronomical prices and is a delicacy in China.