BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Melania Trump is doing Valentine’s Day arts and crafts with pediatric patients.
Mrs. Trump helped children make candy grams, heart-shaped snow globes and other arts and crafts during a visit Thursday to The Children’s Inn on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She also gave each child a White House valentine.
The Children’s Inn is a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at NIH.
The first lady was at the inn on Valentine’s Day last year when she was informed by her staff of a shooting at a south Florida high school that killed 17 people.
Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children.