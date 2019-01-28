JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Cape Town officials say they have controlled a fire that blazed overnight around the city’s iconic Lion’s Head hill, injuring one man.
South Africa’s News 24 website quoted City of Cape Town officials as saying that firefighters were putting out the fire Monday, after it burned through the night.
Helicopters dropped water bombs Monday to put out remaining patches of fire.
The fire also affected Signal Hill and forced some road closures. No damage to property had been reported. One man sleeping on the hill is being treated for burns.
The Cape Town area remains on high alert because of hot, dry conditions and windy weather.