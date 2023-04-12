Plumes of black, toxic smoke billowed out over eastern Indiana on Wednesday from an industrial fire that was expected to burn for days, the authorities said, a day after more than 2,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Residents within a half-mile radius of a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, were ordered to evacuate after the fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Tuesday on the 14-acre property, Matthew Cain, director of the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, said on Wednesday. Schools were also closed and shelters were being set up up around the city, which is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis.

“These are very fine particles and if they are breathed in can cause all kinds of respiratory problems,” Christine Stinson, the executive director of the Wayne County Health Department, said at a news conference on Wednesday. She said that people could experience a burning sensation in their eyes and tightening in the chest. “It could aggravate asthma,” she said. “It could cause bronchitis and all kinds of things.”

Officials believe the fire started on Tuesday afternoon after a semitrailer caught on fire on the property. It was not clear what caused the trailer to catch fire. As of Wednesday, about 13.5 acres of the property had burned, Cain said. Fire officials did not think foul play was involved. The next official update from the county’s emergency management agency is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Terry Snyder, 20, was just outside his house a block away from the plant on Tuesday afternoon when he noticed the growing plumes of smoke in the distance and ran inside to tell his mother, Wendy Snyder.

“All I saw was just smoke, and it kept on getting darker and darker,” Terry Snyder said. “I was running around making sure everyone else is all right.”

Wendy Snyder, 44, didn’t feel well and had sat down to rest when her son ran in. Not long after, officials knocking door to door came to tell them about the evacuation order. “We left with just the clothes on our backs,” Wendy Snyder said.

Snyder said the site should have been cleaned up “a long time ago.” She added, “I was aware of it for a long time. The yard was so cluttered with bundles of stuff. It just looked junky.”

Depending on the direction of the wind and where it carried the toxic fumes, the areas under evacuation orders could change, officials said.

“The smoke is definitely toxic,” Stephen Jones, the Indiana state fire marshal, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “Definitely downwind of the incident, people need to avoid getting in the smoke and getting out of harm’s way.”

Officials urged those sheltering in place to turn off their heating, venting and air conditioning units, and to keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside, until advised further.

The plant, which is now called My Way Trading Warehouse, is owned in part by the city of Richmond and in part by a private citizen, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency and the city confirmed on Wednesday. The business has previously been cited for various violations by Richmond’s Unsafe Building Commission, according to the city. Workers there primarily collected and held plastic products to be recycled at another location.

Chief Tim Brown of the Richmond Fire Department said the site was formerly the Hoffco/Comet Industries plant, which produced small garden and lawn motors before closing in 2009.

Although the fire was contained to the property and hasn’t affected nearby residences, “it is still burning,” Cain said.

“Smoke can still be seen from several miles away but it is better than yesterday,” he said. There were no reported injuries except for a firefighter who twisted his ankle after he fell down a ravine, Cain said. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and had been released, he said.

Emergency officials warned residents in a statement that the fire was “expected to continue burning and producing smoke, soot and ash for several more days.” Video of the fire on Tuesday showed dark plumes of smoke billowing over the scene in Richmond. Wayne County has about 65,000 residents and borders Ohio, where people also reported seeing the smoke.

On Wednesday, emergency officials in Wayne County said that people outside the evacuation zone and downwind to the east and northeast should continue to shelter in place.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that officials were monitoring the air outside the evacuation zone for toxins, such as carbon monoxide and benzene, that can result from a plastics fire.

“Fortunately, the toxic compounds we’re looking for were not seen,” Jason Sewell, a coordinator with the EPA, said at a news conference on Wednesday, “but everyone needs to keep in mind that smoke is harmful.”

He added that officials were not testing inside the evacuation zone for safety reasons, but rather in areas around the town. The EPA will continue to do 24-hour testing, he said.

So far environmental officials have not found increased levels of toxic particles in air-quality testing downwind of the fire, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

“Once the fire cools down, EPA anticipates seeing more smoke at ground level,” the agency said.

Stinson of the Wayne County Health Department urged residents “to stay out of the evacuation zone.”

“The best protection you are going to get,” she said, “is to stay out of the smoke.”

Corey McConnell, 35, who lives three blocks from the plant, said he put his drone in the air to get a better perspective of the fire. The smoke was so thick and widespread, he said, that it was difficult to see where the fire began and where it ended.

“They said that this may smolder on into next week,” McConnell said. “When will we go home? What precautions will we have to take?”