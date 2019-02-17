DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating blaze raced through a crammed slum in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, killing at least nine people and injuring several others, a fire official said.
The fire broke out early in the morning in the Chaktai area of Chittagong city while the slum dwellers were asleep, said the official, Jasim Uddin.
At least 200 shanty homes were gutted before firefighters brought the blaze under control, Uddin said, adding that four of the dead were from a single family.
He said the cause of the fire was not yet known and that an investigation was ordered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Year in space put US astronaut's disease defenses on alert
- Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois WATCH
- Bombshell book alleges a Vatican gay subculture, hypocrisy
- Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
Chittagong is 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.