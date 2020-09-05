PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A home burned Saturday in Philadelphia, and it appears four people died, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

Several victims were found, Thiel said, and “it does appear, unfortunately, at this incident we have four fatalities,” pending confirmation by the city medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.