NEW DELHI (AP) — A blaze at a warehouse in India’s capital on killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured Monday, a fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, an official with the Delhi Fire Service said. It took about three hours to contain the fire.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The injured were admitted to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the official said. The blaze was the second major fire in New Delhi this month.

On Dec. 8, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in the city’s Karol Bagh, killing at least 43 people.