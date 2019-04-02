COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Portuguese surveillance aircraft is suspected of having violated the Nordic country’s airspace, the Finnish defense ministry said Tuesday.

The aircraft made the alleged airspace violation on Monday at 6 a.m. southwest of the capital Helsinki, spokeswoman Niina Hyrsky said.

Hyrsky declined Tuesday to comment further or give more details but said the matter is being investigated by the Finnish Border Guard.

Portuguese Air Force spokesman Lt.-Col. Manuel da Costa told the Associated Press that Finnish authorities had informed Portugal about the violation, and officials are looking into it.

He said a Portuguese P-3 surveillance plane, currently stationed in Poland, is taking part in NATO patrols to defend the bloc’s eastern flank against Russian aggression.

Portugal is a member of NATO, but Finland is not. The two countries have in the past taken part in joint military exercises.