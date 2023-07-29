PORTLAND, Ore. — Come to Portland, his sister said. It’s green and beautiful, and there are plenty of jobs.

In 2018, Anthony Saldana took his sister’s advice. He left Las Vegas, where he was working in a casino, and moved to a Portland suburb.

He rented an apartment and got a job at Home Depot. Saldana, though, never quite found his footing. By early 2021, he was living in a tent on the edge of a highway in Portland.

He would not let his sister, Kaythryn Richardson, visit him and shared only a few details with her about his life on the streets.

This city of 635,000, home to the world’s largest bookstore and majestic views of snowcapped Mount Hood, has long grappled with homelessness. But during the pandemic, this perennial problem turned into an especially desperate and sometimes deadly crisis.

In 2022, Portland experienced a spate of homicides and other violence involving homeless victims that rattled many in the community: a 42-year-old homeless woman shot in the face by two teenagers who were hunting rats with a pellet gun; a 26-year-old homeless woman stabbed in the chest outside her tent; another homeless woman, 31, fatally shot at close range by a stranger.

The search for answers points in many directions: to city and county officials who allowed tents on the streets because the government had little to offer in the way of housing, to Oregon voters who backed decriminalizing hard drugs and to the unrest that rocked Portland in 2020 and left raw scars.

But what has turbocharged the city’s troubles in recent years is fentanyl, a deadly synthetic drug, which has transformed long-standing problems into a profound test of the Portland ethos.

Legions of volunteers routinely hand out sandwiches, wound kits and clementines around the encampments. Those volunteers include people like Jakob Hollenbeck, 23, who last year befriended a group camped out across the street from his house in Portland’s upscale Pearl District.

One of the tent dwellers was Saldana.

Hollenbeck, a recent college graduate, tried to help Saldana, 54, get back on his feet by giving him food, money and camping supplies.

And as he learned the roots of Saldana’s struggles, Hollenbeck became even more determined to help him.

“We are failing our unhoused neighbors every day,” Hollenbeck said. “And it’s something we can fix.”

Josh Alpert had a similar can-do attitude when he moved to Portland in the 1990s.

Alpert found an intense sense of community and “pride of place” among the many other transplants he met there.

This vibrant civic life played out while the city’s economy was growing and tourists were flocking to landmarks like Powell’s City of Books, the nation’s largest free-standing bookstore.

“Everything just seemed to work,” said Alpert, who worked for then-Mayor Charlie Hales, from 2013 to 2016, including as his chief of staff.

Then came the tents.

At first, many were concentrated downtown. Some of the early tent dwellers arrived with the Occupy movement in 2011, which involved camping in public spaces across the United States to protest income inequality.

“Occupy sent the message to the houseless that it’s OK to come out of the corners and be visible,” Alpert said.

The protests ended, but Alpert said many of the Occupy activists stayed in tents “because they had nowhere to go.”

As the city’s point person on homelessness, Alpert supported new approaches to the housing shortage like the creation of temporary “villages” that could be run by homeless people themselves.

“There was such a vital energy in the houseless community back then,” said Vahid Brown, who has worked with the homeless population for many years and was involved in the “village movement.”

Today, there are an estimated 6,300 homeless people in Multnomah County, which includes Portland. Only a relatively small number of them are still living in the homeless-run villages.

Alpert, who left government in 2016, says he has been blamed for allowing the tents to spread early on. “I wrestle even still with whether it was fair or unfair criticism,” he said.

When Saldana arrived in the city in 2018, he first rented his own place and then bunked with his sister and her partner, Phillip.

But Saldana just could not make it work. As the pandemic wore into 2021, Saldana left his sister’s house and started sleeping outside.

He returned regularly for “Anthony Day” — Richardson’s day off from her job at a local grocery store. She served him meat lover’s pizza, while he did his laundry and took a shower.

In the morning, Saldana headed back to his tent.

He would say goodbye and leave. No hugs or even a fist bump. His sister said Saldana did not like to be touched.

Saldana was 4 when he went to live with a relative in California, who abused him until he was a teenager, his sister said.

Saldana was eventually diagnosed with depression, which he often tried to treat with alcohol and meth. While he was working for Home Depot, his sister said, the company gave him time off from work to attend a month of rehabilitation.

Richardson said her brother was not easy to be around when he was high and paranoid. But they all looked forward to Anthony Day.

“Thanks for dinner, it was awesome,” Saldana messaged after a visit in September. “Have a wonderful day. Love you sis.”

“You’re welcome,” Richardson wrote back. “Stay safe. Love you.”

Summer 2020, after the killing of George Floyd, was a tumultuous time in many American cities, but particularly in Portland.

Protesters clashed with police in the downtown streets from May through that fall, resulting in more than 1,000 arrests.

In November 2020, amid the national reckoning over policing and criminal justice, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure that lowered the penalties for possessing small amounts of drugs like meth and opioids.

When police in Oregon see someone using these drugs, they can hand out a $100 ticket and a card listing a hotline for addiction treatment.

Known as Measure 110, the law was meant to focus the government’s efforts on treating addiction, not on arresting users.

Advertising

Sgt. Jerry Cioeta, of the Portland Police Bureau, says he believes Measure 110 is fueling more drug use by sending the false message that “all drugs are legal.”

Fentanyl was not a major focus of the discussions around decriminalization because it was not as widely used as it is now.

In 2020, the year voters approved the measure, 69 people in Multnomah County fatally overdosed from synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, according to the county health department.

Last year, such overdoses killed 209 people in the county, and the drug is smoked openly on Portland’s downtown streets.

Fifty times more powerful than heroin, fentanyl sets off a high that “human brains have never seen before,” said Dr. Andy Mendenhall, who runs Central City Concern, one of Portland’s largest nonprofit providers of mental health and homeless services.

“It makes it harder for folks to stay in recovery,” he said at a locally televised forum about addiction.

Amid an outcry over Measure 110, the Oregon House recently passed a bill that would create stiffer consequences for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl.

When Hollenbeck graduated from the University of Oregon last year and moved to the Pearl District, he was keenly aware of Portland’s troubles.

Hollenbeck was not afraid of the crime or homelessness, but he was upset with how the city was dealing with these issues.

Under Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, the city had been steadily stepping up the removal of tents and trying to move people into shelters.

But many of the people being displaced simply packed up their belongings and moved their tents to another patch of sidewalk.

Recognizing that many people struggling with addiction and mental illness do not want to live in a shelter, the Wheeler administration is developing several large encampment sites that will house people in “pods,” small basic structures with heating and air-conditioning units.

Hollenbeck, who is a believer in progressive approaches, said the city could truly solve the problem only by providing more affordable housing and mental health services. In the meantime, he said, citizens needed to step in to help their neighbors.

Hollenbeck raised $3,000 on GoFundMe to buy his neighbors camping supplies, and he borrowed his parents’ car to help Saldana relocate after his tent was taken down.

When Hollenbeck, a paralegal, learned that Saldana had been hit by a car, he helped prepare a lawsuit against the company that had insured the car involved in the accident.

Before leaving for a trip in early March, Hollenbeck checked in on Saldana.

You need anything, Anthony?

When there was no answer from inside the tent, Hollenbeck figured his neighbor was sleeping.

Two weeks later, when Hollenbeck returned, there was still no sign of Saldana.

“Haven’t seen you around lately — hope you are good,” Hollenbeck wrote in an email to Saldana on April 13.

Five days later, police received a call about a body found by a worker preparing to remove Saldana’s tent.

According to a police report, the body had been “unnoticed for several weeks,” and investigators struggled to identify him through fingerprints. Eventually, police determined it was Saldana.

He died from a fentanyl overdose, his sister said.

Not long after his friend’s death, Hollenbeck got word that the insurance company was offering to compensate Saldana for the injuries he sustained when he was hit by the car.

He would have received $16,600, enough to cover many months of rent.

“The conditions that we have created as a society didn’t let me get that money to him in time,” Hollenbeck said. “That is something that haunts me.”