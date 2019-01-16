Share story

By
The Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities say fighting between rival armed groups in the capital of Tripoli has flared up again, four months after a U.N.-brokered cease-fire.

Malek Merset, spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry, says at least one person was killed and 17 others wounded Wednesday.

A previous round of fighting, which erupted in August last year, killed at least 96 people, including civilians. The U.N. mission has warned against any breach of the cease-fire, brokered in September.

The fighting between militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and an armed group from a nearby town underscores Libya’s lingering lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east, each of which is backed by an array of militias.

The Associated Press