BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have broken out between two powerful insurgent groups in northern Syria, leaving at least two people dead.
The al-Qaida-linked Hayat Levant Liberation Committee and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering Tuesday’s fighting in the northern province of Aleppo.
The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says the al-Qaida-linked fighters captured the villages of Taqad, Saadiyah and Habata. It added that fighting is ongoing in the town of Daret Azzeh.
The Levant Liberation Committee says Nour el-Din el-Zinki militants shot dead five people, including four of its fighters, last week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Venice to charge day-trippers for access to city center
- Leaving Pentagon, Mattis urges workers to 'keep faith' in US
The clashes are the first between the two former allies since they reached a deal to end similar fighting in October.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says two civilians were killed.