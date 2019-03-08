HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a fight over a brownie has left a 14-year-old Houston boy dead of a stab wound to the eye and another 14-year-old boy on the run from authorities.
Houston Independent School District police say the boy died Friday of the knife wound suffered Wednesday afternoon.
District Police Chief Paul Cordova said the fight erupted after school Wednesday outside a convenience store across from the Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston. He said that when the victim was loaded into an ambulance, he still acted as if the fight were continuing.
No identities have been released, but Cordova says investigators have spoken with the suspect’s family. He said the incident wasn’t believed to be gang-related.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Two sisters committed 'the perfect murder,' police say. A love triangle exposed the truth.
- What is pancreatic cancer, the disease game show host Alex Trebek is battling?
- Teen who vaccinated self says anti-vax mom got false info from one source: Facebook
Jane Long Academy is a neighborhood middle school and magnet high school