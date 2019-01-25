COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A fight at a Compton funeral has ended with a deadly shooting.
Authorities say one man was killed and two other people hurt Friday afternoon outside New Holy Trinity Baptist Church.
Witnesses tell KABC-TV that an argument erupted between family members attending services for a relative who was brought there after dying in Louisiana.
Witnesses say the dispute spilled out into the back parking lot, where fists were thrown and then someone pulled a gun and began firing. Two people were shot and third was hurt in a crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths WATCH
- European court orders Italy to pay damages to Amanda Knox
- Trump's retreat: Shutdown ends without wall money, for now WATCH
- Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone charged with lying in Russia investigation
- Lara Trump blames media after criticism over 'little bit of pain' comments about unpaid federal workers
There’s no immediate word on whether an arrest was made.