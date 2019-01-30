DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have removed 26 fetuses from a Detroit hospital morgue as part of an investigation into a funeral home whose mortuary science license has been suspended.

The Detroit News reports police executed the search warrant Monday at the Detroit Medical Center. DMC officials say they are cooperating with police.

Investigators seek to determine whether records connected with the remains represent the infants’ birthdates or their parents.

Perry Funeral Home contracted with hospitals to handle unclaimed infant and fetal remains for decades. In October, the remains of 63 fetuses were removed from the funeral home.

A spokesman for Perry declined comment.

Police Chief James Craig says failing to properly dispose of remains more than 180 days after death is a felony.