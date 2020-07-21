WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey is also responsible for the killing of a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

The federal agents are trying to determine whether Roy Den Hollander, who is suspected of posing as a FedEx driver when he opened fire at the judge’s home on Sunday, killing her son and wounding her husband, had any role in the killing of Marc Angelucci. Angelucci was killed earlier this month in San Bernardino County, California, the official said.

The official cautioned the investigation was in its early stages and federal officials were working with local homicide detectives. In both cases, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, the official said.

Investigators are also examining Den Hollander’s financial and travel records, as well as misogynistic screeds he posted online, the official said.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Den Hollander was a self-described “anti-feminist” attorney who filed multiple lawsuits challenging what he saw as unfair treatment of men. He was best known previously for unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs. His litigation, and willingness to appear on television, earned him spots on The Colbert Report and MSNBC.

Advertising

He was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

The FBI said Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, was wounded.

Salas was in another part of the house and was unharmed, said the officials, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A package addressed to Salas was found in Den Hollander’s possession, the officials said. Investigators also found information about New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, a state court spokesperson said.

Den Hollander was involved in a lawsuit, filed in 2015, that was assigned to Salas involving a woman who wanted to register for the men-only military draft. In writings posted online, Den Hollander derided the judge as having traded on her Hispanic heritage to get ahead.

In another screed posted online, he wrote of posing as a FedEx delivery person to speak with a young girl, the same tactic apparently used in both slayings.

Advertising

In 2008, he unsuccessfully sued Columbia University for providing women’s studies classes, saying they were “a bastion of bigotry against men.”

Salas, seated in Newark, was nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed in 2011. Prior to that, she served as a U.S. magistrate judge after working as an assistant public defender for several years.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings, Den Hollander criticized Salas’ life story of being abandoned by her father and raised by her poor mother as “the usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl.”

In another section — part of a collection posted online that resembled an early draft of a memoir — he wrote about being treated recently for cancer, and wanting to use the rest of his time to “wrap up his affairs.”

“The only problem with a life lived too long under Feminazi rule is that a man ends up with so many enemies he can’t even the score with all of them. But law school and the media taught me how to prioritize,” he wrote.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, told AP that Angelucci had previously received death threats but didn’t discuss them in detail. He said that Den Hollander had been furious that he hadn’t been involved in a federal selective service case that he filed with Angelucci.

Advertising

“I think unhappy is an understatement,” Crouch said. “He called me up and threatened me.”

Crouch said Den Hollander did not have a good reputation among other men’s rights advocates.

“I think he was very hostile, very, very hostile that he finally went over the hill,” Crouch said.

J. Steven Svoboda, a spokesman for the National Coalition for Men who said he was speaking personally and not on behalf of the organization, said he has no evidence that Den Hollander and Angelucci directly knew each other.

“The whole thing just doesn’t add up to me,” he told AP. “It’s not like some prominent activist in this issue gets murdered every day, thank goodness. … It’s just this timing is coincidence, I think that’s all it was.”

Svoboda said Angelucci was “beloved” for his “groundbreaking legal work all in his mind to make the world a better place.”

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak in New York and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia also contributed to this report.