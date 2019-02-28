NEW YORK (AP) — A court in New York is a step closer to releasing documents relating to the law enforcement raids last year of Michael Cohen’s home and office.

Federal prosecutors filed court papers Thursday identifying portions of search warrants they say should be blacked out when they are made public.

Media organizations requested access to the search warrants citing high public interest in the case.

Prosecutors opposed releasing the records. They said disclosing them could jeopardize an investigation of the hush-money payments Cohen arranged for two women who claimed they had affairs with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump denies the affairs. Cohen is President Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III agreed to release redacted versions of the materials related to Cohen’s tax evasion and false statements to financial institutions, among other misconduct.