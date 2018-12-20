ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal safety investigators say their attempt to get to the bottom of the nation’s deadliest transportation wreck in nearly a decade is being stymied by a prosecutor in upstate New York.
In a letter made public Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said it still hasn’t gotten full access to a limousine that crashed in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR’-ee) County in October, killing 20 people.
An NTSB lawyer told county District Attorney Susan Mallery that “safety-critical evidence” has been lost because of its inability to inspect the vehicle.
Mallery’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment, but told WRGB-TV in Albany the limo is evidence in a negligent homicide case against its owners.
The Associated Press previously reported that investigators were privately expressing frustration over their access to the wreck.