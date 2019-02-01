ATLANTA (AP) — A federal report shows that a business jet rolled over before hitting some trees and crashing in the Atlanta area in December, killing four Tennessee residents.
WSB-TV reported the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday on the Dec. 20 crash near the Fulton County Airport.
Video from a security camera about a half mile from the crash site shows the jet making a “descending left turn” just before it rolled over. The plane hit a tree about 50 feet (15 meters) before hitting the ground. The impact ripped the plane into pieces that were scattered over about 325 feet (100 meters).
The NTSB will release a final report on the crash in about a year.
The victims were Wei Chen, John Chen, Bruce Pelynio and Danielle Robinson, all from Memphis.
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html