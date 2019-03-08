ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man faces federal murder charges in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy that led to an hourslong standoff with police along an interstate.
Floyd E. Brown is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Rockford, where prosecutors say he fatally shot a deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant.
The Chicago Tribune reports Brown remained hospitalized Friday. Brown also faces first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County.
Brown is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. Police say Brown then fled in a vehicle south before it crashed and the standoff began. It ended with Brown in custody.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Two sisters committed 'the perfect murder,' police say. A love triangle exposed the truth.
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- What is pancreatic cancer, the disease game show host Alex Trebek is battling?
- Teen who vaccinated self says anti-vax mom got false info from one source: Facebook
Court documents show police found other firearms, weapons and ammunition in the hotel where Brown was staying.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com