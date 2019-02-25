NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility says the Tennessee River Valley on average has endured a record amount of rain for February.
Tennessee Valley Authority River Forecast Center manager James Everett told reporters Monday that, on average, 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain have fallen this month across 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) of the Tennessee River and its watershed. He said that’s about two or three times the normal monthly average.
Everett said that over the last 10 days, 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) fell in eastern Tennessee and southwest Virginia, while about 12 to 13 inches (30 to 33 centimeters) fell in northern Alabama.
TVA says barge traffic is at a halt along the entire Tennessee River because of high flows.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- Looking at deportation from south of the border, I saw our own flawed attitudes about migration more clearly | Tyrone Beason
Beyond powering parts of seven southeastern states, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system.