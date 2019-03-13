ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers say they will work quickly to close a loophole in state law to ensure anyone pardoned by President Donald Trump may still be charged in state court.
The change is proposed by Democratic state Attorney General Tish James. It aims to alter the state’s double jeopardy law. Prosecutors have warned a loophole could allow defendants with a presidential pardon in federal crimes to argue they can’t be charged with similar state crimes.
The push took on new significance Wednesday when New York City prosecutors announced state charges against ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has already been convicted of federal crimes. Critics of the Republican president say the state’s case is needed in case Trump pardons Manafort.
James says the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly should approve the change in coming weeks.
