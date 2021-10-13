Food and Drug Administration scientists found potential benefit to a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in a data review that was released Wednesday and that depended heavily on the company’s analysis, suggesting a booster of that shot was perhaps more warranted than additional doses of other coronavirus inoculations.

From the dawn of the vaccine campaign, many experts said they believed the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen would ultimately require a second shot, and the documents pave the way for a panel of experts who advise the FDA to discuss Friday the timing, necessity and safety of a booster dose.

“Although not independently confirmed by FDA from datasets, summaries of the data suggest there may be a benefit in a second dose administered approximately 2 months after the primary dose,” FDA staff wrote. Typically, the agency does its own independent review of data, but much of the data was not submitted in time, meaning large parts of the review depend on the company’s analysis.

Johnson & Johnson is seeking authorization of a booster dose at 6 months or later after the initial shot, or as early as 2 months, for people 18 and older.

The safety and efficacy of a booster are reviewed in documents Johnson & Johnson submitted to the FDA seeking authorization of a booster dose. The submission includes results from four clinical trials that tested booster doses two to three months after the first dose or six months after the initial shot.

Longer follow-up of the initial 40,000-person trial that showed the vaccine was effective found that it was 56% effective overall against illness, including moderate and severe disease — lower than the initial estimate.

One study that tested two doses 56 days apart found that two doses were 75% effective against illness, and 100% effective against severe disease.

Two other studies measured the immune response after a booster. A study that gave a booster after two to three months found antibodies increased, but not as much as when a booster was given after six months. But limitations in the test used to do the analysis mean FDA staff deemed that the immune responses shouldn’t be directly compared.

One of the discussion questions the FDA has laid out for the expert panel is to discuss whether a second shot should be authorized at two months, or with at least a six month gap.

Data is also scheduled to be presented Friday from a National Institutes of Health trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of giving people booster doses of vaccines made by different companies.

That information could be of particular interest to recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which, in its initial trial, was somewhat less efficacious than the messenger RNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also carries a warning about a rare risk of clotting events.

The FDA’s reviews of booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines have not taken a position on whether boosters were needed. A Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose was authorized for a select population despite that. The expert committee is expected to vote on Moderna’s booster Thursday.

In contrast, the review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine suggests the agency sees a clearer need for another dose, even as data remain limited.

The agency noted that overall, the data suggest the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still protects against the worst outcomes — severe disease or death — but noted that the initial protection was less than other available vaccines in the United States.

“The highest effectiveness estimates (including for more severe COVID-19 disease) across clinical trials and real-world effectiveness studies … are consistently less than the highest effectiveness estimates for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” reviewers wrote.