The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning this past week alerting pet owners and veterinarians of the potential for muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures in dogs and cats when treated with flea and tick drugs that are in the isoxazoline class. These include Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica.

These products are approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment and control of tick infestations.

Although the FDA says these products can and have been safely used in the majority of dogs and cats, it recommends pet owners consult with their veterinarian to review their patients’ medical histories and determine whether a product in the isoxazoline class is appropriate for their pet.

The FDA says it is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information to highlight adverse neurologic events because these events were seen consistently across the isoxazoline class of products.

