SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — FBI agents have raided a bank in Puerto Rico amid allegations over violations of U.S. sanctions imposed on those who do business with Venezuela’s government.

FBI spokesman Luis Rivera-Santana told The Associated Press that agents on Wednesday had a search warrant to identify funds that might be linked to entities or individuals on the sanction list. He said federal officials suspect someone might have used the bank to launder money from a person or entity on that list.

No one has been arrested.

The name of the bank is BSJI and it is based in the capital of San Juan. It lists contact numbers for the U.S. and Venezuela and states that it offers financial services to international customers.

The bank did not immediately return a request for comment.