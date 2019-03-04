MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into a report of a threatening graffiti message directed at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar retweeted a photo showing the words “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” that were posted to Instagram on Feb. 22. The Star Tribune reports the man who posted the photo wrote that he saw it written on a stall in the men’s room at a Holiday gas station in Minneapolis suburb of Rogers.

The FBI in Minneapolis said Sunday the agency is looking into it along with other agencies.

Omar came under a fresh round of criticism Friday for remarks about Israel that critics decried as anti-Semitic. Some Jewish leaders said Ilhan revived an old trope about divided loyalties among Jewish-Americans when speaking at a forum in Washington, D.C.

Omar was also the target of an anti-Muslim poster that appeared last week at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, with her picture over an image of the World Trade Center’s burning towers. Omar responded by tweeting it’s “no wonder” that she is the target of attacks like the gas station graffiti.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com