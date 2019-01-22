ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says an officer shot and killed a man wanted on an armed robbery charge in Atlanta.

Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty says that the officer was serving a warrant Tuesday morning as part of a federal task force at an apartment complex. News outlets report the FBI had information that the man was staying at an apartment there.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson says the man ran when task force officers confronted him at the front door. The FBI says he ran into another apartment where a task force member fatally shot him. Police say the officer wasn’t hurt.

Investigators are still determining if the man had a gun. Authorities say it’s unknown where the man was hit and that only one shot was fired.