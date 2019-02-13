APEX, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says law officers in North Carolina have killed a man they believe was on the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives for armed sexual assaults in California.

The FBI’s North Carolina office says agents moved in on a motel in the Raleigh suburb of Apex on Wednesday looking for Greg Alyn Carlson. He was wanted in connection with multiple crimes including a burglary and sexual assault in Los Angeles last fall.

The FBI says the raid led to the shooting death of an armed suspect who will be positively identified by state medical examiners.

An FBI spokeswoman did not respond when asked whether the man exchanged gunfire with agents.

The FBI said previously it had tracked Carlson to South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.