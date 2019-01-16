ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say was planning to attack the White House.
An FBI agent’s affidavit says 21-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb of Cumming was arrested in a sting Wednesday after he traded his car for weapons. He’s charged with attempting to damage or destroy a building owned by the U.S. using fire or an explosive.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says Taheb planned to use an improvised explosive device and anti-tank rocket. The affidavit says Taheb planned to die in the attack.
The affidavit says local law enforcement contacted the FBI in March after getting a tip from a member of the community. The tipster said Taheb had become radicalized, changed his name and planned to travel abroad.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taheb had an attorney who could comment.