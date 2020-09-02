JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri father and son were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the death of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete in 2017.

Anthony Flores was sentenced to about 15 1/2 years in prison for failing to provide medical care for Carl DeBrodie, of Fulton, resulting in his death. Flores’ son, Anthony R.K. Flores, was sentenced to three years of probation for covering up DeBrodie’s death by lying to authorities who were searching for him.

Sherry Paulo, the wife and mother of the two men, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for failing to provide DeBrodie with medical care and for health care fraud. Prosecutors said Paulo was the “most culpable” in DeBrodie’s death.

DeBrodie lived at Second Chance Homes, a residence for the developmentally disabled in Fulton, before his body was found in a storage shed in April 2017. Authorities believe he died months earlier after suffering months of abuse and being kept in a dark basement room at Paulo and Anthony Flores’ home.

The couple’s daughter, Mary Paulo, also has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstructing the federal investigation and is awaiting sentencing.

Sherry Paulo and Anthony Flores still face state charges in DeBrodie’s death.