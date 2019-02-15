WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A man and four of his children have died after a fire that tore through their northern New York home in the middle of the night.

Aaron Bodah, 38, and his daughters Skylar and Erin died Thursday, while Alexa and Merissa died Friday morning, television station WWNY reported, citing Watertown fire officials.

The girls ranged in age from 4 to 14.

A fifth daughter, Hailey, 13, escaped the burning home around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and ran to neighbors for help. She was listed in good condition at a Syracuse hospital.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the kitchen where pots were left on the electric stove. They said smoke detectors had no batteries.

“We try to conduct our investigation, but we also try to think about their needs as well with such a tragic loss,” said Watertown Police Detective Lt. Joe Donoghue.

Aaron Bodah’s brother also lived in the house but was at work when the fire started, authorities said.

