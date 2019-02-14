WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a father and two children have died in a house fire in Watertown, New York.
Fire Chief Dale Herman tells WWNY that a teenage girl escaped and alerted a neighbor when the fire broke out Thursday around 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters carried two other survivors out of the home. They were taken to a hospital.
___
Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com