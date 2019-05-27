BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz defended his government’s track record Monday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament prompted by his decision to end a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party.

“I am very proud and satisfied with the work we have done as a government in the past year and a half,” Kurz told parliament.

Kurz pulled the plug on the coalition after a video emerged earlier this month showing the leader of the Freedom Party, Heinz-Christian Strache, in which he appeared to be offering favors to a purported Russian investor.

“It was clear for me that it meant the end of the coalition,” Kurz said.

Strache has since resigned as Freedom Party leader, and his party’s ministers were replaced last week by interim technocrats until new elections can be held.

Kurz has called for new elections in September, but ahead of that the opposition Social Democratic Party has brought the no-confidence vote seeking to oust him and his Austrian People’s Party.

“Sebastian Kurz is responsible for the whole situation in which we now find ourselves,” said Social Democratic lawmaker Joerg Leichtfried.

The Freedom Party has said it plans to vote for the Social Democrats’ proposal, making it likely the vote will receive the majority needed to go through.

That would force President Alexander Van der Bellen to appoint a caretaker government until the new elections.

“To want to bring down the whole government, that’s something nobody in the country can comprehend,” Kurz said ahead of the vote.

Kurz, who became Europe’s youngest leader when he was sworn in just before Christmas 2017 at age 31, stands to gain from the scandal if he can keep up the momentum from weekend European elections.

On Sunday, his center-right Austrian People’s Party finished first in Austria in the European elections with 34.9%, a gain of almost 8 percentage points compared with 2014, according to provisional results.

The Social Democrats won 23.6% and the Freedom Party took 18.1%. The Freedom Party’s tally in Austria’s 2017 national election, in which it also finished third, was a much stronger 26%.

Kurz was already looking ahead to national elections in the fall, telling parliament that his party would help any caretaker government prepare.

“We will put no stone in the way of a new government,” he said.