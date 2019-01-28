BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man killed by police who apparently mistook him for the gunman in a mall shooting have asked the Alabama attorney general to meet with them and release video of the shooting.
The parents of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. held a Monday news conference to ask for an update on the investigation.
The 21-year-old was killed by a Hoover police officer responding to a shooting at a mall Nov. 22. Police initially described Bradford as the gunman but later said they were mistaken. Police said Bradford had a gun as officers responded.
April Pipkins, Bradford’s mother, said “all I’m asking for is the truth.”
Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family, said there’s “great mistrust” because of a lack of transparency.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall took over the investigation from the local district attorney.