MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area family says they returned home from holiday travel to find someone else living in their house.
WSB-TV quotes Janice Henson as saying the key wouldn’t turn when they returned Wednesday. A man who came to the door told her to leave and said it was his home now. She called police.
Cobb County police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Jacob Nuckols threatened to shoot at officers and was arrested after a five-hour standoff. A SWAT team eventually rammed the front door down. They sent a robot to locate him, but found no weapon.
Henson says the drawers had been emptied, family photos were moved and their food was gone.
Jail records say Nuckols faces charges including burglary and terroristic threats. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html