SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Mongolian woman murdered in Malaysia 13 years ago says they hope to find answers with a lawsuit that opened in court this week.
Altantuya Shaariibuu was shot dead and blown up with plastic explosives in a jungle outside Kuala Lumpur in October 2006. Her killing touched off a scandal linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak, but he repeatedly denied any involvement.
Two members of an elite police unit were convicted of killing her, while her reported lover, close Najib aide Abdul Razak Baginda, was acquitted of abetting the crime. The mastermind was never determined.
Her family’s lawsuit against the government seeks 100 million ringgit ($24.2 million).
Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said Wednesday the family hopes to find out “who ordered her murder.”