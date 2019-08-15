LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The son of a shooting victim killed at a Kentucky grocery store is suing the grocer and the man charged in the shooting.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Wednesday by Vickie Lee Jones’ family claims Kroger Co. allows patrons to carry guns inside their stores without ensuring they have licenses to carry firearms.

The suit says Kroger hasn’t put a policy in place to stop shootings despite a 2007 shooting in the same location and more than 20 other shootings at various stores.

Jones and Maurice Stallard were two black people killed in the October shooting. Gregory Bush has been charged with federal hate crimes in their deaths.

Stallard’s family filed a similar lawsuit last week.

Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant says the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.