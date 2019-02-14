ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The family of an Ohio college student who died after pledging a fraternity is accusing the fraternity of extensive physical and mental hazing.
A lawsuit filed Thursday in Athens County Court says Ohio University student Collin Wiant was beaten with a belt, pelted with eggs, deprived of sleep, and forced to take drugs and drink a gallon (3.8 liters) of alcohol in an hour.
The suit, seeking at least $25,000, names both the local chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity and the fraternity’s Lebanon, Tennessee-based national office.
The lawsuit says the 18-year-old freshman from Dublin died Nov. 12, 2018, of asphyxiation due to the ingestion of nitrous oxide provided to and forced on Wiant by fraternity members.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH
- Ocasio-Cortez learned lobbyists pay people to avoid waiting in lines on the Hill. She's not pleased.
- Trump says having a dog would feel 'a little phony' to him VIEW
Jonathan Frost, Sigma Pi’s executive director, declined to comment on the complaint.